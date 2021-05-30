American International Group Inc. Has $10.94 Million Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69,380 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SLM worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM opened at $20.25 on Friday. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.