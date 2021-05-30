American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,569 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of MDU Resources Group worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDU. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

MDU opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

