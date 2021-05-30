American International Group Inc. Sells 4,156 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Toll Brothers worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after buying an additional 1,166,321 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,358,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,917,000 after buying an additional 66,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,201,000 after buying an additional 117,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $53,968,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 870,178 shares of company stock worth $48,012,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

