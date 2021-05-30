American International Group Inc. Sells 4,156 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Toll Brothers worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $65.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

In other news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,178 shares of company stock worth $48,012,336 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.