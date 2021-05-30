American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. American Software has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.08 million, a PE ratio of 118.35 and a beta of 0.49.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMSWA. B. Riley upped their target price on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $331,306.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,089 shares of company stock worth $737,735 over the last ninety days. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

