American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Increased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.17.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $155.02 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

