Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil bought 28,605 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at $439,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,109. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,149,000 after acquiring an additional 908,634 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,607,000 after acquiring an additional 493,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,072 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $154,213,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

