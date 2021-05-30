Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 134.3% in May

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 134.3% from the April 29th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CTXAF stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. Ampol has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

