Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ ASYS opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.73 million, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.54. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 337,934 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 73,873 shares in the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amtech Systems (ASYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.