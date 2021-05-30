Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 4.8%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) was down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 82,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,275,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Amyris by 128.7% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

