Analysts Anticipate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.37). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.58. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

In other news, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

