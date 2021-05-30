Analysts Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Post Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce $2.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.98. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $2.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $12.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.98 to $16.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.37.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $426.87. 458,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.96. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $447.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

