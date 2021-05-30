Analysts Anticipate FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.72 Million

Analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to announce sales of $14.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.58 million and the highest is $14.86 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $13.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $59.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.49 million to $60.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $61.24 million, with estimates ranging from $59.93 million to $62.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:FVCB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 20,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $242.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

