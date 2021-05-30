Analysts Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.65 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce sales of $4.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.63 billion and the highest is $4.70 billion. L3Harris Technologies reported sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $18.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.50 billion to $18.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.97 billion to $20.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

Shares of LHX opened at $218.06 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $864,584,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

