Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to Announce -$3.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will report earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.82). Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted earnings of ($2.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($15.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.40) to ($13.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.00) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.23. The company had a trading volume of 331,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,511. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,359,000 after acquiring an additional 509,754 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after purchasing an additional 334,956 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,624,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

