Analysts Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to announce $167.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.10 million to $168.13 million. Semtech reported sales of $132.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $701.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $686.10 million to $715.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $768.97 million, with estimates ranging from $730.90 million to $800.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

SMTC traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 468,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,781. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,726. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,379,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 294,368 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.