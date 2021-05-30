Analysts Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce sales of $35.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the highest is $36.00 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $25.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $95.28 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 28.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $130.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $4.36.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

