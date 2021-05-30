Analysts Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will post $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 billion and the highest is $3.34 billion. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $12.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

NYSE AMCR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,493,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,480. Amcor has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Amcor by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 129,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Amcor by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 58,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.