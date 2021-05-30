Analysts Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will report $232.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.20 million. BankUnited posted sales of $228.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $944.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $974.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $998.39 million, with estimates ranging from $971.50 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.79. 375,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,680. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,166 shares of company stock worth $624,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $717,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.