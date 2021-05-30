Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will post $79.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $84.30 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $36.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 119.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $358.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.40 million to $367.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $438.85 million, with estimates ranging from $434.90 million to $442.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNTY. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of CNTY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 215,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $413.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.62 and a beta of 3.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 70.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,417 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 658.8% during the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 513,893 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.