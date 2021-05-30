Analysts Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Posted by on May 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to report ($0.96) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($1.00). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRLN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $394.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.