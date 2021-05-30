Analysts Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to report ($0.96) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($1.00). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRLN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $394.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

