Analysts Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.62 Million

Brokerages predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report sales of $185.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $711.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700.50 million to $719.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $735.93 million, with estimates ranging from $597.50 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

MRVI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 654,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,616. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion and a PE ratio of 22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 38.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

