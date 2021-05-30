Analysts Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.55.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,141. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,438,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,383,000 after purchasing an additional 94,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after buying an additional 1,016,158 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,462,000 after buying an additional 795,500 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after buying an additional 1,974,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after buying an additional 139,852 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

