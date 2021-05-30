Analysts Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.82. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $32.48. 52,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,127. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 367,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150,364 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $3,649,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 286.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

