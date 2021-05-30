Analysts Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target at $195.43

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASND. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,198,000 after purchasing an additional 542,448 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,408,000 after purchasing an additional 546,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 172,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $134.38. 247,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,702. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.57 and a 200 day moving average of $151.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 6,110.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.02 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.