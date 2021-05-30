Analysts Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Target Price at $92.50

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHC opened at $85.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

