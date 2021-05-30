Analysts Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Price Target at $212.67

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,361,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,728,380. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 90.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.85. 472,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,606. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.55 and a 200 day moving average of $203.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed has a 52 week low of $156.57 and a 52 week high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

