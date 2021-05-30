Analysts Set Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT at $43.67

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAPIF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins raised shares of Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

SAPIF stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. Saputo has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

