Analysts Set Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) PT at $43.67

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAPIF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins raised shares of Saputo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

SAPIF stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. Saputo has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

