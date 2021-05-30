Analysts Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $66.79

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.79.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,732. uniQure has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.28.
In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $72,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $736,117. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.
