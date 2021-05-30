Analysts Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $66.79

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $34.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,732. uniQure has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.28.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $72,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $736,117. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

