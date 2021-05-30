Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Lowered to $65.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAN. Wolfe Research started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.76.

NYSE PLAN opened at $51.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. Anaplan has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.97.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

