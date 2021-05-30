Angela G. Mago Sells 13,709 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KEY stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

