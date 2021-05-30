Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,284 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.