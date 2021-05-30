Anpario (LON:ANP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60,000.00

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as £600 ($783.90) and last traded at £565 ($738.18), with a volume of 18814 shares. The stock had previously closed at £565 ($738.18).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,709.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 819.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.97 million and a P/E ratio of 28.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

In related news, insider Richard Edwards sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58), for a total value of £725,000 ($947,217.14). Also, insider Karen Prior sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45), for a total transaction of £14,250 ($18,617.72). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,790,000.

About Anpario (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

