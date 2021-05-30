Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Lowered to Sell at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 3.32. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $27,278,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,406 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at $15,656,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.