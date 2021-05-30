APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after acquiring an additional 61,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in APA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after buying an additional 312,109 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,567,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in APA by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,711,000 after buying an additional 149,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -346.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday. Truist downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

