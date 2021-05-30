APIX (APIX) Market Cap Reaches $10.54 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, APIX has traded 78.1% lower against the dollar. APIX has a market cap of $10.54 million and $214,644.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0874 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00072071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.26 or 0.00851137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.20 or 0.08635435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00087400 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.