Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.680–0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.44 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.260–0.230 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.96 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.33. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

