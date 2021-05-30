Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Apple comprises 8.7% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 53,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 118,548 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Apple by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 8,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 293,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.12 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

