Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded by New Street Research to Sell

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. New Street Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 27.77% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

AAPL opened at $124.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average is $127.42. Apple has a 12-month low of $79.12 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

