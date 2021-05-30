Apria (NYSE:APR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apria (NYSE:APR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Apria alerts:

APR stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,187. Apria has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apria will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.