Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Down to $29.17

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.17, but opened at $28.40. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 2,060 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCT. Barclays lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $769.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

