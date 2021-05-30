Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 614 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $64,045,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Planet Fitness by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 371,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 162,058 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $78.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.05, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

