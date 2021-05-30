Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,531. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

