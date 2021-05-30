Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.48 Million Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after buying an additional 1,349,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,351,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 871,567 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 628,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,678,000 after acquiring an additional 398,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TGTX opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.13. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

