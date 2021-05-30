Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.60 Million Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Omnicell by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $139.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.27 and a 200-day moving average of $125.73.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

