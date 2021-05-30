Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGP. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.22.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EGP opened at $158.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.18. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.47 and a 12 month high of $159.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

