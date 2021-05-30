Arizona State Retirement System Sells 772 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 985,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,608,000 after buying an additional 109,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $98,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $185.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.52 and a 12-month high of $194.59. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

