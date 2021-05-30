Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Arrow Financial has raised its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Arrow Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $577.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $204,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

