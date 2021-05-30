Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 24,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,671,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

ASXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $545.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.01.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,776,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Finally, SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. 14.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

