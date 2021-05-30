Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.71

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and traded as high as $20.31. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 115,545 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth $11,328,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth $7,221,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 347,880 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth $6,185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 193,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.